Spring Fever happy hour will benefit The Hoboken Shelter
The Hoboken Shelter is celebrating spring with a happy hour to benefit the city's homeless community at Cadillac Cantina, 80 River St from 6: 30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 19. The Hoboken Shelter's mission is to transform lives by providing meals for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and services to support people to become housed. They shelter 50 people nightly, serve 530 meals daily, host 1,000 showers weekly, and provide such support services as food, shelter, case management, counseling, job and life skills training, creative arts workshops, and emergency homelessness prevention grants.
