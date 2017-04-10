Resignation fever
This is relatively new in Bayonne, but perhaps that's because an elected Board of Education was relatively new, reestablished two years ago to help get the school district out from under the heavy hand of mayors who traditionally appointed trustees. So the escalating verbal dispute between Trustee Charles Ryan and Arts Director Tim Craig seems a little blown out of proportion, since Ryan, as with other board members, is struggling with a number of serious issues including unexpected shortfalls in the budget although a number of people knew that the budget would wind up short after the elected school board voted to settle a longstanding teachers' contract dispute.
