Post office hotel a step closerAlso at meeting: Council authorizes PSE&G land swap
At Wednesday night's whopping six-hour council meeting, The council approved a resolution for a land swap and new combined substation for PSE&G, a "traffic calming" plan in the town's southwest area, and the Hoboken Post Office Redevelopment Plan. Nearly 57 members of the public attended the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar '17
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC