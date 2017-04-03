Police pull two bodies from water near Weehawken/Hoboken border
Police attempt to pull a body from the Hudson River, off 15th Street in Hoboken, on April 4, 2017. (Joe Shine Two bodies has been found floating off the shoreline near the Hoboken-Weehawken border this morning, authorities said this morning.
