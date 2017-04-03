'Photographers Unknown' exhibit features phone photography; reception in Hoboken

How do Hudson County residents capture the flow of life around them if something picturesque happens in an instant and they don't have a camera handy? By grabbing for their phones. In a new exhibit at Hoboken's hob'art gallery, the only cooperative art gallery in the mile-square city, the space will feature 11 area residents with their best photos of life around them, taken with their phones.

