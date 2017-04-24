Murphy Attacks Christie on NJ Transit, Pledges Jobs for South Jersey
The frontrunner in New Jersey's Democratic gubernatorial primary attacked Gov. Chris Christie's record on transportation Monday and pledged to support a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River. Phil Murphy, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, said securing funding for the Gateway rail tunnel would be a top priority as governor.
