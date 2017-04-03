Minor NJ Transit derailment at NYC Penn Station, second incident there in weeks
Minor NJ Transit derailment at NYC Penn Station, second incident there in weeks NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station, no immediate injuries reported Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nAuHwr File photos shows evening rush hour commuters checking departure information while waiting for Long Island Rail Road trains at New York City's Penn Station on March 24, 2017, after a minor Amtrak train derailment there that morning. NEW YORK A New Jersey Transit train experienced a minor derailment in New York City's Penn Station near the end of the Monday morning rush hour, the second such incident at one of the nation's most heavily traveled mass transit hubs in less than three weeks.
