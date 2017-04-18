Members of the Hoboken Democratic Com...

Members of the Hoboken Democratic Committee win suit to keep late filing candidates off ballot

In Hoboken elections, nothing is easy, even trying to get elected to a small Democratic committee seat in the mile-square city. There are approximately 50 seats, but each one has some influence, because the Democratic Committee ends up helping pick candidates for local office.

