Melanoma foundation brings polka dot bus to Hoboken to raise awareness
The Mile Square City got a visit from the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation this week when the organization's "Shade Shuttle" pulled into town to raise awareness of the deadly disease. A polka dot bus featuring awareness facts about the deadliest form of skin cancer stopped in Hoboken Monday afternoon before heading to Raleigh, North Carolina.
