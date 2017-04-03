Meet Hoboken's newest supervising officers Four police officers promoted in ceremony
The Police Department promoted four officers in a ceremony at City Hall led by Chief of Police Ken Ferrante and Mayor Dawn Zimmer in front of a packed room of family, friends, and officials. Sergeants Edgardo Cruz and Corrado Allegretta were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
