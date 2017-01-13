Last-minute tax filers: Do this today...

Last-minute tax filers: Do this today and avoid tax-filing stress

Tax Day can be daunting for the procrastinator, and holding off on filing your tax returns until the last possible minute can cost you. When is Tax Day? This year, the deadline for filing your 2016 taxes falls on April 18 instead of April 15 because of the weekend and a holiday , but that doesn't mean you should wait for those extra few days to file.

