Lambertville gallery celebrates 7 years with new show opening Sundayu
River Queen Artisans Gallery of Lambertville celebrates their seventh birthday with a new show "The Luck of the Artist". There will be an opening reception Sunday, April 23, 2017, 3 - 5 PM.
