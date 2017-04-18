Lambertville gallery celebrates 7 years with new show opening Sundayu

Lambertville gallery celebrates 7 yea...

River Queen Artisans Gallery of Lambertville celebrates their seventh birthday with a new show "The Luck of the Artist". There will be an opening reception Sunday, April 23, 2017, 3 - 5 PM.

