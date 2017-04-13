Just let this pizza covered in tacos and guacamole happen
Hoboken, New Jersey, is home to Tony Baloney's, a pizza place that decided to venture into taco Tuesday territory in their own way, according to Thrillist . They have decided to do the impossible and place tacos and guacamole on top of a perfectly fine pizza.
