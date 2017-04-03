Hudson corrections officer charged in double-fatal hit-and-run

Russell Maffei, seen here in 2007 counting absentee ballots in Hoboken's municipal race, was one of two people killed outside the Coach House diner on April 2, 2017. (Pamela Suchy NORTH BERGEN -- A Hudson County corrections officer has been arrested following a double-fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians in North Bergen on Sunday night, officials said.

