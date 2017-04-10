Hopping down the bunny trailHoboken k...

Hopping down the bunny trailHoboken kids find over 30,000 eggs

The Hudson Reporter

Two Easter egg hunts were held in Hoboken last Saturday for area tykes. Hoboken Grace hosted its seventh annual Easter Egg Hunt on Mama Johnson Field, an event that draws thousands.

