Hoboken's annual Irish Festival announced

Mayor Dawn Zimmer, the city of Hoboken, and Irish Network New Jersey will host the 6th Annual Hoboken Irish Festival on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sinatra Park. Performers include: Gold N' Brown, Colin Nisbet, Garden St. Irish Step Dancers & Emerald Fire, Kerri Smith Academy of Irish Dance and more.

