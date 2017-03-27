Hoboken's annual Irish Festival announced
Mayor Dawn Zimmer, the city of Hoboken, and Irish Network New Jersey will host the 6th Annual Hoboken Irish Festival on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sinatra Park. Performers include: Gold N' Brown, Colin Nisbet, Garden St. Irish Step Dancers & Emerald Fire, Kerri Smith Academy of Irish Dance and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|14 hr
|Toms river nj
|4
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC