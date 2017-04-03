Hoboken Shade tree commission to give away thousands of trees
The Hoboken Shade Tree Commission planned to give away 2,500 small trees to Hoboken residents over the weekend. The trees are suitable for backyards and large pots but are currently too small as street trees.
