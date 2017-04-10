Hoboken school board member accidenta...

Hoboken school board member accidentally sends text to superintendent

Politics in Hoboken is often nasty during election season, no matter what the position or side. Last week, school board member John Madigan of the Hoboken Board of Education reportedly called for fellow board member Irene Sobolov's resignation after receiving an offensive text message that she erroneously sent out to a group of school board members and to Superintendent Christine Johnson.

