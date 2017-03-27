Hoboken recognizes Vietnam veteransOfficials lead ceremony in honor of veterans who served
Hudson County and the City of Hoboken recognized the men and women who served the country during the Vietnam War with a ceremony at the memorial on Pier A Park on Wednesday, March 29. The ceremony was one of several organized around the county by JoAnn Northgrave, who works for the Hudson County Department of Veterans Affairs. Led by Northgrave, Mayor Dawn Zimmer, Freeholder Anthony Romano, Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, and Commander John Carey of American Legion Post 107, the event included local high school students, veterans, and police officers.
