Hoboken High presents Fortune as thea...

Hoboken High presents Fortune as theater fundraiser on 4/28 at 7pm Freedom has a new name

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The drama students of Hoboken High School and their director, Danielle Miller, along with celebrated actress Joy Kelly and the Hoboken High School Chorus, present a staged reading of George Cameron Grant's empowering play "Fortune" on April 28, 2017 at 7pm at Hoboken High School, 800 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 as a fundraiser for its theater program. The show is appropriate for everybody including children 8 years and older and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) 3 hr New york 106
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC