Hoboken High presents Fortune as theater fundraiser on 4/28 at 7pm Freedom has a new name

The drama students of Hoboken High School and their director, Danielle Miller, along with celebrated actress Joy Kelly and the Hoboken High School Chorus, present a staged reading of George Cameron Grant's empowering play "Fortune" on April 28, 2017 at 7pm at Hoboken High School, 800 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 as a fundraiser for its theater program. The show is appropriate for everybody including children 8 years and older and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.