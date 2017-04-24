Hoboken High presents Fortune as theater fundraiser on 4/28 at 7pm Freedom has a new name
The drama students of Hoboken High School and their director, Danielle Miller, along with celebrated actress Joy Kelly and the Hoboken High School Chorus, present a staged reading of George Cameron Grant's empowering play "Fortune" on April 28, 2017 at 7pm at Hoboken High School, 800 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 as a fundraiser for its theater program. The show is appropriate for everybody including children 8 years and older and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|New york
|106
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC