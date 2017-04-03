Hoboken Brief

Hoboken Terminal has been very overcrowded the last few days, as passengers leaving New Jersey Transit trains pushed through crowds to make their way to PATH trains, buses, and ferries to Manhattan for work. At approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning, NJ TRANSIT's Northeast Corridor line train experienced a slow-speed derailment on Amtrak's rail while pulling in to Track 9 at New York's Penn Station.

