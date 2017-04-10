Here's How You Make Customer Service Your Secret Weapon

Within three years of starting Help A Reporter Out from his apartment, as a favor to his friends, Peter Shankman was achieving a staggering 79 percent open rate among its users -- and had successfully sold the company. Shankman attributes the heart of HARO's success to the very thing it's named after, something he believes all companies should strive to do with excellence -- helping people out.

