Glenn Morrow
Glenn Morrow is the founder/owner of Hoboken, NJ's Bar/None Records, which over the years has released albums by They Might Be Giants, Yo La Tengo, Freedy Johnston, Of Montreal, Ezra Furman, and is the current home of The Feelies, Happyness, R. Stevie Moore & Jason Falkner, and Overlake. He also makes music himself, having been a part of '80s bands The Individuals , and Rage to Live He's got a new combo, Glenn Morrow's Cry for Help , who will release their debut LP - and Glenn's first record in decades - on June 23 via Rhyme & Reason Records .
