Fundraiser held for NJ LGBTQ CaucusHoboken to install gender neutral bathrooms
First Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco responded to recent bias incidents again homosexual and transgender Americans by hosting a fundraiser last week for the NJ LGBTQ Caucus at The Dubliner at 96 River St. In an interview he challenged the Zimmer administration to invest city resources into services provided to LGBTQ youth, homeless and elderly persons as well as those with HIV/AIDS. "Recent vandalism at Jersey City Pride headquarters as well as Garden State Equality's office in Asbury Park shows that although the LGBTQ community has made tremendous strides in New Jersey, acceptance still isn't universal," said DeFusco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|5 hr
|Toms river nj
|4
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC