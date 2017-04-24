Disabled Amtrak train snarls the morn...

Disabled Amtrak train snarls the morning train commute -- again

A disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels Tuesday morning is wreaking havoc on commuters once again. Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, MidTown Direct and Raritan Valley line train had 45-minute delays due to single tracking in one of the tunnels because of a disabled Amtrak train, according to an NJ Transit alert.

