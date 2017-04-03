Did you miss these stories over the weekend?
Although Jersey City taxpayers may start singing a different tune in 2018 after the state-mandated revaluation of properties kicks in, they can breathe a sigh of relief because the 2017 municipal budget will have no tax increase. For the fourth year in a row, the Fulop administration has introduced a no new tax budget at the City Council meeting on March 22 as outlined by Mayor Steven Fulop during his recent State of the City addresses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|4
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC