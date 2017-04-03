Did you miss these stories over the w...

Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Although Jersey City taxpayers may start singing a different tune in 2018 after the state-mandated revaluation of properties kicks in, they can breathe a sigh of relief because the 2017 municipal budget will have no tax increase. For the fourth year in a row, the Fulop administration has introduced a no new tax budget at the City Council meeting on March 22 as outlined by Mayor Steven Fulop during his recent State of the City addresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Sat Toms river nj 4
Thirsty Thursday Mar 30 Walter White 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis... Mar 16 TheHudsonChurch 2
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at April 03 at 3:53PM EDT

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC