Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Although Jersey City taxpayers may start singing a different tune in 2018 after the state-mandated revaluation of properties kicks in, they can breathe a sigh of relief because the 2017 municipal budget will have no tax increase. For the fourth year in a row, the Fulop administration has introduced a no new tax budget at the City Council meeting on March 22 as outlined by Mayor Steven Fulop during his recent State of the City addresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.