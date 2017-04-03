Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

Despite a last-minute appeal by St. Anthony's High School in Jersey City, along with Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Hurley and other school officials, the Archdiocese of Newark said the school will close by the end of the school year. "The news that Saint Anthony's High School will close at the end of the year is devastating to say the least, and a tremendous loss for the entire Jersey City community," said Mayor Steven Fulop.

