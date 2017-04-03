Did you miss these stories from Bayonne?
Matt Piscopo, a freshman at County Prep High School in Jersey City and aspiring Eagle Scout, is collaborating with Mayor James Davis to install thousands of veteran photographs at City Hall in a project Piscopo dubbed, "Hall of Heroes." The goal is to honor Bayonne veterans by installing a photograph of every veteran from Bayonne lining the first-floor hallway of City Hall.
