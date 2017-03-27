Crowded North Hudson gets its own parking app
WEST NEW YORK -- Hoboken isn't the only Hudson County community where parking is scarce, and it's not the only town with its own parking app, either. West New York, Union City and Guttenberg may not be as beloved by pub crawlers or commuters as the Mile Square City, but they're even more densely populated, and that alone can make them tough towns for finding empty, legal curb space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|4
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC