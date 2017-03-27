Crowded North Hudson gets its own parking app

WEST NEW YORK -- Hoboken isn't the only Hudson County community where parking is scarce, and it's not the only town with its own parking app, either. West New York, Union City and Guttenberg may not be as beloved by pub crawlers or commuters as the Mile Square City, but they're even more densely populated, and that alone can make them tough towns for finding empty, legal curb space.

