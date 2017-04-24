Congrats Melissa Beyruti! {NCAA Baske...

Congrats Melissa Beyruti! {NCAA Basketball}

19 hrs ago Read more: Hoboken411

Melissa Beyruti of Hoboken, New Jersey, is one of seven former Kean University student-athletes who was inducted into the Benisch Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 20. Beyruti joins the ranks of the 124 student-athletes, coaches and administrators recognized for their commitment, both on and off the field, to Kean University and their respective sports, and who are already featured in the Benisch Athletic Hall of Fame. Kean's Benisch Athletics Hall of Fame was established to honor those men and women who have brought distinction to themselves and to the University through their participation in Kean Athletics.

