Comedy Festival takes over Hoboken, Secaucus - Insult comedian' to...

Those who appreciate the classic insult comedy of Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog are in for a treat when Jimmie Lee, an offensive dentist and comedian, will take his act to Hoboken and Secaucus as part of the third annual Meadowlands Comedy Festival running from April 25 through April 30. Lee, who calls himself "The Jersey Outlaw," will be filming a reality comedy show on Saturday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the streets of Hoboken, where he will deploy his vast arsenal of insult jokes on the public at large. Residents are invited to come watch or participate.

