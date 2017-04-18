Comedy Festival takes over Hoboken, S...

Comedy Festival takes over Hoboken, Secaucus - Insult comedian' to...

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Those who appreciate the classic insult comedy of Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog are in for a treat when Jimmie Lee, an offensive dentist and comedian, will take his act to Hoboken and Secaucus as part of the third annual Meadowlands Comedy Festival running from April 25 through April 30. Lee, who calls himself "The Jersey Outlaw," will be filming a reality comedy show on Saturday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the streets of Hoboken, where he will deploy his vast arsenal of insult jokes on the public at large. Residents are invited to come watch or participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
Thirsty Thursday Mar 30 Walter White 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar '17 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC