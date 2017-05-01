Comedian's show to benefit animal shelter
Dan Frigolette will be performing tonight, ending his 50-day comedy tour and raising funds for Liberty Humane Society. Spreading laughs around the country has always been the dream for this comedian, but he takes that dream and helps the four-legged creatures of the world with it.
