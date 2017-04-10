Churches absent from snazzy new sidew...

Churches absent from snazzy new sidewalk signs in Hoboken | Opinion

In advance of the November mayoral election, Hoboken has installed jazzy new sidewalk signs with maps and destinations around town. After closer inspection, I discovered that they list historic sites, park locations, public transportation stops but no churches or houses of worship.

