Christie asks lawmakers for Amtrak hearings
A woman sits in the waiting room of the Hoboken Terminal as commuters rush past to catch trains at the Hoboken Terminal, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turns criticizing Amtrak on Wednesday for two recent derailments that continued to cause headaches for commuters in the nation's busiest rail hub. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has ordered the state to halt all payments to Amtrak and called for an investigation of the national rail operator's maintenance of tracks and other equipment after the derailment of an NJ Transit train this week.
