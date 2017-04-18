Bloomfield Police: Man suspected in multiple burglaries BLOOMFIELD - A Newark man may be connected to commercial burglaries in more than 10 jurisdictions, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pzcmB5 BLOOMFIELD - Police arrested a 40-year-old Newark man suspected of multiple commercial burglaries in more than 10 jurisdictions, authorities reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.