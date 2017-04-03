Authorities: Bodies of 2 men found floating in Hudson River
Hudson County prosecutors say the bodies were found Tuesday morning near the border of Weehawken and Hoboken. But it wasn't immediately clear if the deaths were linked or how long the bodies had been in the water.
