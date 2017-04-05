Artie Lange Catches A Huge Break In D...

Artie Lange Catches A Huge Break In Drug Possession Case

Read more: Perez Hilton

As you know, the 49-year-old was arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia in Hoboken, New Jersey last month. Now, TMZ is reporting the comedian's drug possession charges have been dropped, and he will instead be charged with three counts of "disorderly persons."

