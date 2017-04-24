Art show in Hoboken will feature stud...

Art show in Hoboken will feature student work

The Hudson Reporter

The Hudson School Department of Fine Art and Media, presents an exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculpture and mixed media objects from middle and high school students, at The Mason Civic League exhibition space, 1200 Washington St. from May 7 through May 31. The opening reception will be Sunday May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. Among the art works featured are a diverse and multi-form grouping in 2D and 3D, including; geometric abstractions, polychromed spatial constructions, drawing studies in perspective, paintings on themes of light and reflection, painted explorations in color, and mixed media objects influenced by phenomena of the natural world.

Hoboken, NJ

