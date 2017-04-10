All-star lineup as 'fanzine' celebrates 35 years of coverage
A lot of music has come through Hoboken for more than three decades, and one fanzine has been keeping track of it all. The Jersey Beat, a website devoted to rock music in New Jersey and the tri-state area, will be celebrating 35 years of publication at Maxwell's Tavern at 8:30 p.m. today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|11 hr
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Wed
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC