All-star lineup as 'fanzine' celebrates 35 years of coverage

A lot of music has come through Hoboken for more than three decades, and one fanzine has been keeping track of it all. The Jersey Beat, a website devoted to rock music in New Jersey and the tri-state area, will be celebrating 35 years of publication at Maxwell's Tavern at 8:30 p.m. today.

