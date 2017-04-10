A ranking of Hudson County websites Who wins when it comes to online info
In the olden days residents would go to City Hall to look at the public notices bulletin board to find community events, schedules, meetings, tax information, parking information, permit applications, and the like. City halls still provide those services in person, but websites now do much of the heavy lifting, including reducing time spent on the phone with constituent issues.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|23 min
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
