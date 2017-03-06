What's really in Oreos?

As the story goes, the first Oreo Biscuits - which came in a metal canister with a glass lid - were sold to a grocer in Hoboken, N.J., for 30 cents per pound. Over the next century, the National Baking Company would introduce new flavors, sizes and styles-- but one thing would always remain the same: America just couldn't get enough of Oreo.

