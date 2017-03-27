What do Uber users in Hudson County forget most often?
HOBOKEN -- For the first time, Uber released top-10 lists of the most common lost and found items nationwide and for the counties it operates in, revealing a sharp contrast between Hudson Uber users and people everywhere else. According to the ride-hailing app, the items most commonly left behind in Uber cars in Hudson County was a hat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|39 min
|jerry07002
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Thu
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC