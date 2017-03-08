Volunteers needed for Hoboken communi...

Volunteers needed for Hoboken community cleanup

To celebrate Earth Month, the city of Hoboken Shade Tree Commission and Green Team will host Hoboken Spring Fling, a community-wide day of service dedicated to clean up Hoboken's parks and public spaces. "Spring Fling will offer Hoboken residents, businesses, and community groups the opportunity to work together on a "hands-on," high-visibility service project," states the release.

