Trendy NYC coffee chain set to open its first N.J. location

Trendy NYC coffee chain set to open its first N.J. location

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Bluestone Lane, a popular premium coffee shop in New York City, is opening their first New Jersey location in Hoboken on April 3. HOBOKEN -- An increasingly popular, Australian-inspired premium coffee shop with a number of locations in New York City, Brooklyn and Philadelphia is opening its first New Jersey location in Hoboken on April 3. Bluestone Lane will open a store at 409 Washington St. where they will be serving serve their artisan coffee and various food items just across the river from Manhattan. The coffee company, which is inspired by the "coffee culture hub" of Melbourne, Australia, first opened in New York 2013.

