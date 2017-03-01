'The Magicians' Recap: Everybody was Kung Fu Coping
On this week's episode of The Magicians entitled "The Cock Barrens," Eliot and Margo find themselves kidnapped by a neighboring land, Quentin tries to resurrect a funeral pyramid, and Julia finds herself one step closer to possibly banishing Reynard. Oh, and Penny is still on the quest to fix his hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BuddyTV.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Pay the Phart
|17
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC