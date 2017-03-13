The last Gold Coast holdout Will Bayo...

The last Gold Coast holdout Will Bayonne get a ferry service?

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Bayonne wants more than anything to join the ranks of the ferry-serviced cities in Hudson County. Weehawken was first when Arthur Imperatore, a trucking magnate, bought 2.5 miles of Weehawken waterfront in 1981, partly from the bankrupt Penn Central railroad, to redevelop for ferry access, which opened in 1986 when Imperatore founded NY Waterway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hoboken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
South Jersey Corruption Feb '17 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb '17 discocrisco 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb '17 jimgriffo 5
See all Hoboken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hoboken Forum Now

Hoboken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hoboken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Hoboken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC