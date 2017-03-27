'Stone in the Road' opening
The queen wants to know and she'll find out in "Stone in the Road," a musical by Kristi Thielen, which opens tomorrow in a production by the Hudson Theatre Ensemble Silly on Sixth Children's Series. The play will be staged at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday through April 9 at the Hudson School Performance Space, 601 Park Ave., Hoboken, a total of 8 performances in all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|10 hr
|Toms river nj
|4
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC