Snow businessDoes the city need legislation to deal with unshoveled properties?
As the city digs out after Tuesday's snowstorm, Mayor Dawn Zimmer has told the City Council that Hoboken may need stiffer penalties for property owners who ignore local ordinances requiring them to shovel their sidewalks. "The clearing of sidewalksa continue[s] to be a challenge," she said in a post-storm memo.
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|jimgriffo
|5
