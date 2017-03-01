Service change announced for Journal Square-33rd Street PATH line this Sunday
PATH service between Journal Square and 33rd Street via Hoboken will be adjusted on Sunday for track work. PATH service on the Journal Square-33rd Street line will be adjusted this Sunday while federally-mandated signal construction work and track maintenance is completed, the Port Authority announced.
