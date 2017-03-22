PILOT approved for Harbor Pointe Marketplace Bike share company chosen

The City Council on Wednesday, March 15, unanimously approved a 30-year PILOT agreement with a developer to build a commercial property on the Military Ocean Terminal Base off Route 440 to be part of a retail complex called Harbor Pointe Marketplace. Many residents oppose PILOT agreements because the resulting dense residential properties have the capacity to bring in new families, putting added pressure on the already cash-strapped school district.

