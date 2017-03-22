PILOT approved for Harbor Pointe Marketplace Bike share company chosen
The City Council on Wednesday, March 15, unanimously approved a 30-year PILOT agreement with a developer to build a commercial property on the Military Ocean Terminal Base off Route 440 to be part of a retail complex called Harbor Pointe Marketplace. Many residents oppose PILOT agreements because the resulting dense residential properties have the capacity to bring in new families, putting added pressure on the already cash-strapped school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hoboken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mon
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hoboken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC